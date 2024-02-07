Advertisement

Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, the ex-husband of actor-producer Niharika Konidela has reacted to her recent interview, where she spoke about her divorce in detail. Taking to the comments section of the YouTuber's Instagram post, Chaitanya claimed that it's just one side of the story.

Chaitanya says using a platform to show one side of the coin is also equally wrong

He wrote, “Hi Nikhil, I truly appreciate the effort you have made in trying to ward away the unfair negativity on Niharika that is going on lately. I know it is not easy to face it in tandem with dealing with a personal crisis.”

He added, “But you should stop trying to use the reach and platform to indirectly try and attach tags of victim and cause with respect to the marriage. This is the second time this is happening. The pain of things not working out and the process and ordeal of healing is the same for both the ends. The concept of not talking about the divorce, and especially just one side of it, is there to not interfere or rupture that healing again for either of the people involved. Talking about the pain in aftermath and healing is fine, that will help people.”

"In the future instead of an indirect implication of history and fit in words like trust, what will be advised is to have all the parties involved and run through the timeline if you are that keen on knowing and making public aware."

Advertisement

“But I totally agree till the fact of it being unfair to judge people without knowing about the complete picture and if that is wrong, then trying indirect messaging through using this platform from one side of the coin is also equally wrong. Hope that is understandable. Thanks.” Chaitanya concluded."

What did Niharika Konidela reveal about her divorce?

In an interview with YouTuber Nikhil, Niharika Konidela revealed, “I went through a lot, and it was very difficult coping with the unexpected end of a relationship. Marriage is a big institution, and irrespective of economic or cultural status, it is a big journey for everyone. Be it a Udaipur or a registered wedding, no one spends a bomb just to part ways in a couple of years.”

She added, “Many people write bad things, but I have a close circle of friends and family, and all that matters to me is what they think. So, I never cared about what other people think about me.”



Advertisement