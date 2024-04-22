Advertisement

Vishwak Sen saw through the release of his experimental, crowd-funded project, Gaami, back in early March. Kajal Aggarwal's last release on the other hand, was the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. The 'queen of masses' and the 'mass ka das' will soon be clashing at the box office.

Its Kajal Aggarwal vs Vishwak Sen at the box office



Satyabhama will be marking Kajal Aggarwal's 60th movie. The teaser for the same, was released by the makers a few weeks back. The Suman Chikkala directorial's release date, as per the latest update, has now been set as May 17. Produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao under the banner of Aurum Arts, Satyabhama will notably feature Kajal in the role of a cop. The IMDb synopsis of the film reads, "ACP Satyabhama investigates a missing person case, uncovering dark secrets across shadowy towns. Her past haunts her as she races to find the truth and redemption amidst the high-stakes investigation."

May 17, incidentally, also marks the release date for Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari. The Krishna Chaitanya directorial, after multiple delays, was fixed for a Summer release on the aforementioned date. It is worth noting, that Gangs of Godavari was originally slated for an early December 2023 release. The same got pushed due to threat of competition from other big releases as well as some unfinished sequences left to be canned.

Kajal Aggarwal and Vishwak Sen have an exciting year ahead



Satyabhama is only one of three releases Kajal Aggarwal is currently looking forward to. Following Satyabhama, Kajal will be seen in the Kamal Haasan led S Shankar directorial, Indian 2. A sequel to the 1996 Shankar film Indian, Indian 2 is slated to release in June of this year. Separately, the actress is also filming for Hindi film Uma.

Vishwak Sen on the other hand, too has three more releases lined up for the year. Besides Gangs of Godavari, he is currently working on films Laila and Mechanic Rocky. While the former will reportedly feature him in a feminine role, the latter will see him assume the massy avatar he is best known for.