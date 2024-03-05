English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Kalki 2898 AD: After Prabhas, Details Of Deepika Padukone's Mythological Character Revealed

Recently, a major detail about Deepika Padukone's character in Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others has surfaced online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in prominent roles. Recently, a major detail about Deepika Padukone's character in Kalki 2898 AD has surfaced online.

Kalki 2898 AD | Image: X

 

What will be Deepika Padukone's role in Kalki 2898 AD?

As per GetsCinema, Deepika Padukone will be portraying the character of Padma in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. As per Vedaa, Padma is Lord Kalki's wife. Padma was born from the womb of Kaumudi, the wife of Simhala's King Brihadratha.

Advertisement
Kalki 2898 AD still | Image: X

 

Kalki is Vishnu's avatar for the final stage of the Kali Yuga. The Kalki Purana states that his wife will be Padma, an incarnation of Lakshmi. However, according to the lore of Vaishno Devi, another incarnation of Lakshmi, Rama promised her that during Kaliyuga, he would take the form of Kalki and marry her. Therefore, it is clear that Deepika might be playing the role of Prabhas' wife in Kalki 2898 AD.

Advertisement
Kalki 2898 AD poster | Image: X

 

Not just that, but it has also been reported that Deepika Padukone will be dubbing her own voice for Kalki 2898 AD.

Advertisement

Latest update on Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, a Kalki 2898 AD crew member took to social media to share a photo from the film set. Prabhas and Disha Patani are currently shooting on the Italian island of Sardinia. The two will reportedly shoot their romantic song together in Italy before returning to India to finish Kalki 2898 AD's remaining shoot.

Advertisement

Kalki 2989 AD is going to be a mythological sci-fi drama movie featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, apart from Prabhas. Meanwhile, the film will release in theatres on May 9. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

21 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Korean market regulators mull spot Bitcoin ETFs approval

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  5. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo