Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in prominent roles. Recently, a major detail about Deepika Padukone's character in Kalki 2898 AD has surfaced online.

Kalki 2898 AD | Image: X

What will be Deepika Padukone's role in Kalki 2898 AD?

As per GetsCinema, Deepika Padukone will be portraying the character of Padma in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. As per Vedaa, Padma is Lord Kalki's wife. Padma was born from the womb of Kaumudi, the wife of Simhala's King Brihadratha.

Kalki 2898 AD still | Image: X

Kalki is Vishnu's avatar for the final stage of the Kali Yuga. The Kalki Purana states that his wife will be Padma, an incarnation of Lakshmi. However, according to the lore of Vaishno Devi, another incarnation of Lakshmi, Rama promised her that during Kaliyuga, he would take the form of Kalki and marry her. Therefore, it is clear that Deepika might be playing the role of Prabhas' wife in Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD poster | Image: X

Not just that, but it has also been reported that Deepika Padukone will be dubbing her own voice for Kalki 2898 AD.

Latest update on Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, a Kalki 2898 AD crew member took to social media to share a photo from the film set. Prabhas and Disha Patani are currently shooting on the Italian island of Sardinia. The two will reportedly shoot their romantic song together in Italy before returning to India to finish Kalki 2898 AD's remaining shoot.

Kalki 2989 AD is going to be a mythological sci-fi drama movie featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, apart from Prabhas. Meanwhile, the film will release in theatres on May 9.