Published 23:39 IST, August 27th 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Didn't Want Prabhas Starrer To Look Like A Hollywood Movie

Featuring a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2024.