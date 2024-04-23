Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Recently, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the character teaser of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, the immortal archer and Lord Shiva devotee. In the video, a child featured alongside the actor and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spawn theories surrounding the character.

Who is the child featured in Kalki 2898 AD teaser?

In the clip introducing Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, a child named Raia was seen asking the mysterious character who he was. In his deep baritone reply, the man -- covered in bandages and with a bow in his hands -- introduced himself. "Since the last age, I have awaited for the arrival of Dashaavatar. Guru Drona's son, Ashwatthama," he says.

The child featured in the glimpse of #Kalki2898AD from #Ashwatthama is none other than #DeepikaPadukone when she was a kid!



The meaning of #Raia is : Arabic name meaning #Hope. Gender: Girl

Soon after the video went viral, fans were quick to spin their theories. As per fan theories, the child featuring in the glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was none other than Deepika Padukone's character as a child. The theory read, "The child featured in the glimpse of #Kalki2898AD from #Ashwatthama is none other than #DeepikaPadukone when she was a kid. The meaning of #Raia is : Arabic name meaning #Hope. Gender: Girl."

Kalki 2898 AD to finally release in July?

Kalki 2898 AD was slated for a theatrical release on May 9. The announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections, however, immediately put the same into a tizzy. The reason behind this is, that the date for voting in the state of Andhra Pradesh - the film's primary target audience - has been set at May 12. This will inadvertently interject with the kind of massive traction the film is expecting on and around its opening day.

Previous conjecture pegged the fresh release date of the film as May 30. There is, however, no official announcement of the same. The latest update on this, as per a recent 123Telugu report, is that Kalki 2898 AD, will be hitting the screens sometime in the second week of July. Audiences are in anticipation that the major announcement by the makers will be regarding the release date.

