Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Kalki 2898 AD. To keep the movie buffs hooked, they have been unveiling the character posters of the cast. On Wednesday, the makers conducted a special event in Hyderabad to introduce a new character, a customized car Bujji. During the event, he opened up about his experience working with "stalwarts" Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

I am very lucky to act beside these stalwarts: Prabhas

During the event, Prabhas, who was dressed up as Bhairava, thanked his fans who attended the event from across the country. He called himself "grateful" and "lucky" to act alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. He said, “I am grateful to Big B and Kamal Haasan as they agreed to be part of Kalki 2898 AD. I think only Amitabh sir earned a huge fan base in the south, hailing from North India."

(A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

Prabhas also opened up working with Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the movie. Praising Deepika, he said she is the "most gorgeous, beautiful" superstar doing international movies. Speaking about Disha, he recalled a conversation with Swapna Dutt said he always says that the actress is a "hot star" and added that she has a lot of following among the youths.

(A character poster of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Instagram)

Meet Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD

Director Nag Ashwin had earlier hinted that his ambitious sci-fi film will feature futuristic vehicles and Bujji is one of them. Standing true to his words, yesterday, the makers introduced Bujji, an AI vehicle that will feature the voice of Keerthy Suresh. In the new teaser of the film, Bhairava is seen interacting with the vehicle. The video showcases Bujji’s fun side as Bhairava takes on a few important missions. Bujji also can speak multiple languages. The visuals of the film seem electrifying, hinting that there is much more in store for the audience. The background score by Santosh Narayanan elevates the experience further.

The movie will hit the theatres on June 27.