Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Kalki 2898 AD Producer Talks About Prabahas' Character, Says It Will Strike A Cord With Audiences

Kalki 2898 AD is slated for a release in theatres on May 9. The film combines the genres of sci-fi and mythology and is being helmed by director Nag Ashwin.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser | Image:Image / IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his next big banner project, Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will be essaying the role of Bhairava in the Nag Ashwin directorial. The film's producer, recently made an interesting comment about Prabhas' film character.

Prabhas' Bhairava will be an audience favourite


Swapna Dutt is among the several big names that are backing Kalki 2898 AD. The producer recently marked her presence at the opening ceremony for the South India Film Festival Awards. In a media byte, Dutt affirmed how in her opinion, Bhairava, which is the role being essayed by Prabhas, will emerge as an audience favourite for times to come. She said, "I think Bhairava’s character in Kalki 2898 AD will stay in hearts for a very long time." 

Besides Swapna Dutt, other names involved in bankrolling the project include, C Aswini Dutta and Duluquer Salmaan to name a few. One of the first public events for the film was held at the San Diego Comic-Con. Prabhas was part of the panel discussion which saw him share some specifics about his character. He said, "He's a superhero but he's really funny. I like that way Nagi designed it. I think he's the only funny guy in Project K. Nagi is very good with emotions and the film is strong with emotions. I am the only comedian in the film."

Is Kalki 2898 AD up for another delay?


Election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on March 16, announced that voting for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will commence on May 13. With the release date for Kalki 2898 AD being just a few days prior, the film may fall prey to divided attention and interests in lieu of polling season.

This news has led to a resurgence of speculations over the film potentially being delayed. No official comment from the film's team has come through on the matter as of now. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

