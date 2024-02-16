Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. As anticipation around Kalki 2898 AD continues to grow, the film has landed into a trouble. Despite the team's effort to maintain secrecy around the project, some of the stills from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and others have leaked online.

Leaked photos from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD in theatres this May. However, several photos from the sets of Kalki have gone viral on the internet. In the leaked photos, the cast and crew of the film can be seen shooting a sequence from Kalki. Meanwhile, some other leaked photos featured the extras assembling on the sets of the Prabhas starrer.

Leaked photos from Kalki 2898 AD set | Image; X

Leaked photos from Kalki 2898 AD set | Image; X

Leaked photos from Kalki 2898 AD set | Image; X

These leaked photos from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD have sparked concerns among the netizens. Many social media users have expressed their disappointment over the breach of security and call for preventive measures. Last year, a similar incident took place when the makers of Kalki 2898 AD had to sue the VFX company over leaked photos controversy.

When Kalki 2898 AD makers sued VFX company

As per a report by greatandhra, the production house of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, took a legal action against the VFX company after some photos leaked online. The film featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore. Therefore, the makers of the film could not suffer any leaks from the movie.

Salaar's post-production was moved to a remote village in Karnataka because the filmmakers wanted to avoid any leaks. The actors' press interactions were also limited to avoid any potential gaffes.