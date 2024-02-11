Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films that are lined up for release this year. Rebel star Prabhas will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and the two-part movie is set to herald a new direction in Indian cinema. While expectations are running high from the Nag Ashwin directorial, a video of the Kalki 2898 AD theme being played live and the audience reception to it has gone viral.

Kalki 2898 AD theme music unveiled

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi mytho epic Kalki 2898 AD. At a recent Neeye Oli concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Santhosh Narayanan played a 2-minute snippet of the unreleased theme music from Kalki 2898 AD. The response to the unreleased music was overwhelming, with attendees sharing videos across the internet and asking for the official release of the music.

Here's the unreleased version of the KALKI Glimpse BGM – a Hollywood Range BGM by @Music_Santhosh for #Prabhas's #Kalki2898AD, revealed at the #NeeyeOli concert today! 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/gNYfwZ8XLq — Prabhas FC (@PrabhasRaju) February 10, 2024

Prabhas to shoot for a romantic song in Europe

Kalki 2898 AD is shaping up well ahead of its May 9 worldwide release. While the post-production is ongoing in full swing, reports have suggested that Prabhas and Disha Patani will be shooting for a song sequence in Europe. This has raised curiosity surrounding Disha's role in the movie. Even though her look was not revealed in the teaser that was unveiled at Comic Con last year, the fact that she is filming a romantic number with the lead star automatically stokes excitement regarding her role in the pan-India movie.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD will reportedly see Prabhas essay a role like Lord Vishnu. With stars like Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Pasupathy onboard, this ambitious project is expected to make a lot of noise in the coming time.