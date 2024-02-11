Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Kalki 2898 AD Unreleased Theme Music Gets Rousing Reception, Video Goes Viral

While expectations are running high from the Nag Ashwin directorial, a video of the Kalki 2898 AD theme being played live by Santhosh Narayanan has gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films that are lined up for release this year. Rebel star Prabhas will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and the two-part movie is set to herald a new direction in Indian cinema. While expectations are running high from the Nag Ashwin directorial, a video of the Kalki 2898 AD theme being played live and the audience reception to it has gone viral.

Kalki 2898 AD theme music unveiled

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi mytho epic Kalki 2898 AD. At a recent Neeye Oli concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Santhosh Narayanan played a 2-minute snippet of the unreleased theme music from Kalki 2898 AD. The response to the unreleased music was overwhelming, with attendees sharing videos across the internet and asking for the official release of the music.

Prabhas to shoot for a romantic song in Europe

Kalki 2898 AD is shaping up well ahead of its May 9 worldwide release. While the post-production is ongoing in full swing, reports have suggested that Prabhas and Disha Patani will be shooting for a song sequence in Europe. This has raised curiosity surrounding Disha's role in the movie. Even though her look was not revealed in the teaser that was unveiled at Comic Con last year, the fact that she is filming a romantic number with the lead star automatically stokes excitement regarding her role in the pan-India movie.  

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD will reportedly see Prabhas essay a role like Lord Vishnu. With stars like Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Pasupathy onboard, this ambitious project is expected to make a lot of noise in the coming time.

 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

19 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Amit Shah Should Ask PM Modi, Why He Calls Himself OBC: Udit Raj

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World16 minutes ago

  5. Red Sea crisis: Audi India faces supply chain disruption

    Automobile18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement