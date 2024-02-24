Advertisement

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of what are arguably among the two most anticipated projects among the lineup of Telugu releases - namely, Kalki 2898 AD and The Raja Saab. First among them, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, owing to its star-studded cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, is slated for an early May release. The ambitious project's dialogue writer has shared a reflection on the same.

Kalki 2898 AD will reportedly be unlike any Indian film ever made



Sai Madhav Burra, the dialogue writer for the film, as per a 123Telugu report, opened up about the pride h fells in being involved with a project of the size and caliber of Kalki 2898 AD. The writer affirmed how the Prabhas starrer will make for an entirely unique viewing experience, at par with Hollywood projects.

He said, "A movie like Kalki 2898 AD hasn’t come till now, not just in Tollywood but in the entire Indian film industry. The film’s genre has never been explored before in Indian cinema. It is a next-level movie. You will get the feel of watching a Hollywood movie. You won’t feel like watching a Telugu or Indian film. Even RC15 is a magnanimous project, and I am glad I am part of such films."

Has Kalki 2898 AD been delayed?



Off-late, there have been rumours regarding the Prabhas starrer being delayed from its original release date of May 9. The makers of the film have put the unfounded rumours to rest now. The official X handle of Kalki 2898 AD shared a glimpse of Prabhas in prep on the sets of the Nag Ashwin film.

The cincher was in the caption which read, "Just the warm up... #Prabhas #Kalki2898AD on May 9th 2024." The short but affirmative caption has now confirmed the film's release date, previously under conjecture.