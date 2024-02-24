English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Kalki 2898 AD Writer Claims Prabhas Starrer Is Equal To Hollywood Film, First Of Its Kind For India

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD are inching closer to their pan-India film's worldwide release. The film's dialogue writer recently opened up on the film's novelty.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of what are arguably among the two most anticipated projects among the lineup of Telugu releases - namely, Kalki 2898 AD and The Raja Saab. First among them, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, owing to its star-studded cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, is slated for an early May release. The ambitious project's dialogue writer has shared a reflection on the same.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD will reportedly be unlike any Indian film ever made


Sai Madhav Burra, the dialogue writer for the film, as per a 123Telugu report, opened up about the pride h fells in being involved with a project of the size and caliber of Kalki 2898 AD. The writer affirmed how the Prabhas starrer will make for an entirely unique viewing experience, at par with Hollywood projects. 

Advertisement


He said, "A movie like Kalki 2898 AD hasn’t come till now, not just in Tollywood but in the entire Indian film industry. The film’s genre has never been explored before in Indian cinema. It is a next-level movie. You will get the feel of watching a Hollywood movie. You won’t feel like watching a Telugu or Indian film. Even RC15 is a magnanimous project, and I am glad I am part of such films."

Advertisement

Has Kalki 2898 AD been delayed?


Off-late, there have been rumours regarding the Prabhas starrer being delayed from its original release date of May 9. The makers of the film have put the unfounded rumours to rest now. The official X handle of Kalki 2898 AD shared a glimpse of Prabhas in prep on the sets of the Nag Ashwin film.

Advertisement

The cincher was in the caption which read, "Just the warm up... #Prabhas #Kalki2898AD on May 9th 2024." The short but affirmative caption has now confirmed the film's release date, previously under conjecture. 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

an hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

an hour ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

6 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

6 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

6 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Never Had Fights While Being Married To Each Other

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Alia-Ranbir, Aditi Attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. 'TMC Ministers Ignored us When we Asked About Shahjahan': Local Women

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Jaiswal shatters MASSIVE record, joins elite list featuring Yuvraj

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Anil Kumble lavishes praise on England's team management

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo