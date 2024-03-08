Advertisement

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the makers of the Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa unveiled the first-look poster of the film, featuring Vishnu as the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva. The poster shows Vishnu as Bhakta Kannappa with unparalleled charisma and intensity.

Vishnu Manchu's look as Kanappa unveiled

In the poster, Vishnu can be seen standing poised with a bow and arrow after emerging from a waterfall, ready to unleash his prowess on his target. The image hints at the devotion and determination that defines the character of Kannappa.

Advertisement

This Mahashivaratriॐ, dive into the tale of Shiva's greatest devotee as we unveil the first look of #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹. Experience the journey of the bravest warrior and the biggest devotee as this epic tale comes to life ✨@themohanbabu @ivishnumanchu @Mohanlal #Prabhas… pic.twitter.com/dgEdbxBHVv — 24 Frames Factory (@24FramesFactory) March 8, 2024

Sharing the poster on social media, Vishnu wrote, "Honoured and privileged to portray the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva, 'Kannappa'. Today on MahaShivaRathri, here is your 'Kannappa'."

Advertisement

What more do we know about Kanappa?

Featuring actors like Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar, and Brahmanandam, team Kannappa is currently shooting its second schedule in New Zealand with over 600 international crew members.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Vishnu shared, "'Kannappa' has been an incredible journey filled with dedication and passion. It goes beyond being a film. 'Kannappa' delves into the profound exploration of a warrior's soul. I'm thrilled to reveal the magic that has unfolded as we bring this film to life. Choosing to showcase the first look on Mahashivratri feels like the blessings of lord Shiva are guiding us." The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.