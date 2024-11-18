sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 22:03 IST, November 18th 2024

Kanguva: Desperate Attempt By Filmmakers Lead To Reduced Runtime For Suriya Starrer

As per new reports, the Kanguva makers have decided to trim the film and have begun the re-censorship process, amid immense backlash after its release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kanguva runtime revamp
Kanguva runtime revamp | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:03 IST, November 18th 2024