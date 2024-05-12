Advertisement

Kannappa is an upcoming Telugu-language fantasy drama film helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The movie is based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. Recently, during a conversation with Gulte, actor Vishnu Manchu revealed that Kannappa is a star-studded film with Prabhas playing a pivotal role.

Vishnu Manchu urges people to refrain from drawing any conclusions about Kannappa

During the interview, Vishnu Manchu said that Kannappa will feature several actors including Prabhas. However, he requested people to not draw any conclusions about their character in the film. He said, "I approached Prabhas with one character for Kannappa. After hearing the story, he showed interest in another character, which we then developed. Until we introduce the characters, refrain from drawing any conclusions about who is playing which character. We have an exciting update coming on Monday." For the unversed, there were reports that Prabhas and Nayanthara will essay Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati In Kannappa. Following these rumours, Vishnu Manchu had to come forward and clear the air surrounding the characters in Kannappa.

Kannappa poster | Image: X

What more do we know about Kannappa?

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Mohan Babu and Mohanlal in pivotal roles. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. It is being bankrolled by Mohan Babu through his companies AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The original score and songs are being composed by Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma.

Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva are also part of the project. Originally shot in Telugu, the film is expected to be dubbed and released in multiple Indian languages. Meanwhile, Kannappa will also mark Akshay Kumar's Telugu debut.

