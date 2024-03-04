Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:51 IST
Kannappa: Prabhu Deva Joins Sets To Choreograph 9 Songs In Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Drama
The dance in the film’s narrative will pay homage to Lord Shiva, as it unfolds like poetic verses, blending various dance forms into a sacred symphony.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Choreographer-director Prabhu Deva, who has given many iconic dance steps to Indian cinema, joined the second schedule of the upcoming Vishnu Manchu-starrer ‘Kannappa’ in New Zealand.
Prabhu Deva will choreograph the film's dance sequences.
Advertisement
The film has close to nine songs in its original soundtrack.
Talking about working with the ace choreographer, Vishnu Manchu said: “It is my honour and dream come true, working under this legend. Prabhu Deva's art reflects the mix of the west and the east. He is someone who knows how to retain the traditional elements and yet give it a contemporary spin.”
Advertisement
‘Kannappa’ is said to be based around the legend of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who was supposed to be an avatar of Arjuna himself. He is one of the 63 'Nayanars'.
Vishnu, who directs the film, also stars in the titular role.
Advertisement
The dance in the film’s narrative pays homage to Lord Shiva, as it unfolds like poetic verses, blending various dance forms into a sacred symphony.
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:51 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Morning Detox Drinks To Fight Air PollutionWeb Stories22 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.