Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu's Video From Film Set In New Zealand Goes Viral

Kannappa's New Zealand schedule has commenced. Vishnu Manchu recently shared glimpses of the same from amidst the mountain-clad locales.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vishnu Manchu
Vishnu Manchu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vishnu Manchu is currently in the midst of mounting his dream project, Kannappa. The film's cast and crew have commenced their second schedule in New Zealand. Vishnu Manchu has now shared glimpses from the same.

Team Kannappa in New Zealand

Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa has now entered its second filming schedule. Commemorating the same, Vishnu Manchu took to his Instagram handle to share a video montage from the sets of the film. Vishnu Manchu can be seen sharing a few candid moments with Mohan Babu, who holds a pivotal role in the film as they scout locations. Incidentally, Vishnu Manchu has penned the screenplay for the film. The caption to the post read, "With the Big Man and the team Kannappa in New Zealand 🇳🇿 2nd schedule in full swing. #kannappa" 

 


Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film has been produced by Mohan Babu in collaboration with 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment. Stephen Devassy and Manisharma will be composing the music for the film. A projected release date is yet to be announced.

Kannappa to have a multitude of star-studded cameos

For the unversed, the premise of Kannappa draws heavily from Indian mythology. Prabhas has been reportedly roped in for a pivotal cameo which will see him assume the role of Lord Shiva. Also having joined the cast for a reported cameo, is Mohanlal. However, there have been no specific reports regarding the kind of role the veteran Malayalam actor may be playing in the film. Nayanthara too will reportedly feature in the film, notably in the role of Parvati.

Prabhas and Nayanthara starring together in Kannappa will mark the on-screen pair's professional reunion after a gap of 16 years, their last and only project together having been 200the 7 film Yogi. Others believed to be a part of Kannappa's cast are Shiva Rajkumar, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Brahmanandam. 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

