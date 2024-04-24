Advertisement

Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 has been one of the most talked-about sequels in recent years. The film is currently in the pre-production stage. However, the film's plot has been widely circulated on social media. According to several reports, the upcoming film will focus on drug trafficking. According to reports, the film will attempt to raise youth awareness about the impact of drugs on society.

When will Sardar 2 go on floors?

As per media reports, Sardar 2 will go on floors by May end with a pooja ceremony. The shooting is expected to begin in June 2024. In the meantime, Karthi will wrap up his other projects to begin shooting for Sardar 2 that will revolve around drug trafficking. Although an official update is awaited to confirm this information, fans have drawn parallels with Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU franchise, which also focuses on the goal of creating a drug-free society.

What is the plotline of Sardar?

Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, tells the story of a disgraced spy (Karthi) who returns from a long exile to prevent the launch of a suspicious company that plans to spread toxic water throughout the country. The film received a positive reception from both audiences and critics, who praised the actor's transformation as well as the film's fresh screenplay.

Fans can watch the Karthi starrer Sardar on the streaming platform Aha. In the film, Karthi played a dual role. The movie also featured Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Avinash, Laila, Rithvik, Balaji Sakthivel, and others in prominent roles. The movie is available to watch in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

