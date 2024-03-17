×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Keedaa Cola Director Tharun Bhascker Breaks Silence On Recreating SPB's Voice Through AI

Keedaa Cola director addressed the rumours surrounding his tiff with SP Charan after he sued him for recreating his father's voice through AI.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Keedaa cola poster
Keedaa cola poster | Image:Instagram/Tharun Bhascker
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SP Charan had earlier sent a legal notice to the team of Keedaa Cola for recreating SP Balasubramanyam’s voice through AI. However, at the trailer launch of the ETV Win Original series Thulasivanam, Keedaa Cola director Tharun Bhascker spoke about the issue and addressed the media. He also rubbished all the speculations on feud between him and SP Charan.

 

Keedaa Cola poster | Image: X

 

Tharun Bhascker addresses Keedaa Cola AI issue

At the event, Keedaa Cola director addressed the rumours surrounding his tiff with SP Charan after he sued him for recreating his father's voice. Tharun dismissed speculation about a feud between himself and SP Charan, claiming that what they had so far was simply a communication issue. The filmmaker also stated that the AI recreation of SP Balasubramanyam's voice came from a place of respect. He mentioned that the song was written to honour SPB's legacy and had no "commercial" intentions.

 

Tharun Bhascker said, "We intended to honour a Legend like SPB Garu utilising AI. There was a communication gap between us & SP Charan Sir & it is resolved." Speaking of artificial intelligence, the director reflected that, while technological advancements pose a threat to jobs worldwide, one must still keep up with the times.

Keedaa Cola poster | Image: X

 

Singer S. P. Kalyan Charan sends legal notice to makers of Keedaa Cola

S.P. Kalyan Charan had issued a legal notice to the producers of the Telugu film Keedaa Cola and music director Vivek Sagar for using artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology to inappropriately recreate the voice of the late legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. Balasubrahmanyam passed away in 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. This was announced on Friday, February 16, 2024.

In a press release, S.P. Kalyan Charan said: "While we really love how technology is used to its fullest potential to give his voice a posthumous life, the family is disheartened when the same technology is utilised without our knowledge, consent, or authorisation for commercial exploitation." 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

