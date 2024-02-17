English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Keerthy Suresh Rejected Nithiin Starrer Maestro Due To Intimate Scenes?

Director Merlapaka Gandhi approached Keerthy Suresh for the role of Nithiin's girlfriend in Maestro.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh | Image:Instagram
Keerthy Suresh has been soaring high in her career and has given many hits to the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-led Baby John. But do you know that she has a no on-screen kiss policy, resulting in rejecting a few good offers?

When Keerthy Suresh rejected a film opposite Nithiin

Keerthy, who is known for working with several big celebs in the South industry, rejected to do Maestro, a Telugu remake of Andhadhun, with Nithiin. Director Merlapaka Gandhi approached the actress for the role of Nithiin's girlfriend and narrated the story which demanded intimate scenes, including liplocks. Upon hearing this, the actress refused the project owing to her on-screen kissing policy.

Despite Keerthy being the first choice of the director, he had to cast Nabha Natesh as he wanted to replicate the original's intensity.

The film was received well by the audience and they praised the performance of the cast including Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha.

Keerthy Suresh to make her Bollywood debut

Presented by Atlee and directed by Kalees, the film is slated to hit the theatres on May 31. A few weeks ago, the makers announced the title of the film and unveiled the character look of Varun Dhawan. The makers haven't shared much details about Keerthy's character but it has been informed that she is a lead actress in the film. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Reportedly, Keerthy has received a remuneration of ₹3 crore for the film. However, the actress is yet to react to the report.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

