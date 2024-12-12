Keerthy Suresh Wedding: 1st Glimpse From Venue Reveals Decor, Guests Set For 'Greatest Adventure'

Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with businessman Antony Thattil in Goa. As disclosed by the bride's father, the event will be a private affair, with only close friends and family members of the couple in attendance. The longtime relationship between Keerthy and Antony will finally culminate with nuptials on December 12 and a glimpse of the wedding venue has surfaced on social media.

Keerthy's wedding decor revealed

A photo was shared by Keerthy on her Instagram stories that gave a glimpse of the wedding venue in Goa. The location is expected to be a resort where the couple will exchange vows in a traditional ceremony. In the image, the decor hinted at the pastel theme of the wedding. The welcome sign for the guests read, "Welcome to our greatest adventure - Keerthy and Antony." Beautiful white and pink flowers adorned the signage.