Kiara Advani Should Sue Game Changer Team: Netizens Disapprove Of Naanaa Hyraanaa Poster

Kiara Advani is all set to share screen space with Ram Charan in the film Game Changer. A promotional poster of the film's third single, Naanaa Hyraanaa was unveiled by the team today and received mixed reaction. Social media users have claimed that the posters do not do justice to Kiara Advani, whose look has been deemed ‘comical’.



Kiara Advani trolled after Naanaa Hyraanaa poster release from Game Changer

On November 27, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a poster of the song Naanaa Hyraanaa. She shared her first look from the song which featured her as an apsara. The actress wrote in the post, “The most beautiful song from #GameChanger out tomorrow."

While Kiara Advani seemed to take pride in the song, the creative material of the same did not sit well with social media users. Fans of the actress claimed that they faced second-hand embarrassment for her. Some even compared the poster to Deepika Padukone's in Om Shanti Om. The poster made it to a there on Reddit called - Bolly Blinds and Gossips, where social media users shared their criticism of the poster.

Game Changer will hit the big screens on Pongal 2025

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, Game Changer features superstar Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who fights against corrupt politicians while advocating for fair elections. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj and writing by SU Venkatesan and Vivek. Co-produced by Harshit, the action choreography is by Anbariv, with dance sequences directed by Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Martis, Jhony, and Sandy.



The makers have already released the songs Raa Macha Macha and Jaragandi and have now unveiled the latest song Naanaa Hyraanaa today. Kiara will also be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The film is the sequel to the 2019 movie War directed by Siddharth Anand. It had Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. In the film, an Indian RAW agent, is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.