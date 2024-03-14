Advertisement

Telugu actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak got engaged to each other on March 13 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple met each other on the sets of their debut film Raja Varu Rani Garu (2019), where they played the lead roles. Now the photos of the actors from their engagement ceremony are going viral.

Kiran-Rahasya engaged

The couple who fell in love with each other on the sets of their film in 2019, got engaged to each other four years later. Their engagement ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. For their special day, Kiran wore a soft pink pajama set, while his better half chose an olive green saree. The couple is seen smiling in the now-viral photos.

What more do we know about the couple?

The actors are all set to tie the knot in August. They will have a destination wedding, according to Gulte. The place of their marriage is still under wraps.

After his 2019 film, Kiran was seen in the films SE Kalyanamandapam (2021), Sammathame(2022), Meter, Rules Ranjann and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha in 2023. Rahasya on the other hand was seen in the film Sarbath, which hit the theatres in 2021.