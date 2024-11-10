sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hindu Temple Attacked in Canada | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 09:02 IST, November 10th 2024

Korean Star Don Lee Confirms Role In Prabhas' Spirit? Gives Shoutout To Salaar 2 As Shooting Begins

Prabhas starrer Spirit is one of the most anticipated movies. The excitement for the film has increased after Korean star Don Lee seemingly joined the cast.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Don Lee , Prabhas
A file photo of Don Lee and Prabhas | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:02 IST, November 10th 2024