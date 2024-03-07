×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

KS Ravikumar Jokes About Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Wig At Guardian Press Event, Gets Slammed

KS Ravikumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna's professional association goes way back. The director recently made light of anecdotes from his time with the actor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Nandamuri Balakrishna | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director KS Ravikumar and veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna have collaborated on multiple projects. The two have worked together in 2018 film Jai Simha, also starring Nayanthara. They also went on to work together on 2019 film Ruler. In a recent press event for his upcoming film Guardian, KS Ravikumar, shared a few anecdotes from his time with the actor - narration which also involved mimicry.

KS Ravikumar mocks Nandamuri Balakrishna


At a recent press event for Guardian, KS Ravikumar made some questionable remarks towards Nandamuri Balakrishna. Particularly detailing his intolerance towards perceived mockery, the director recalled how he would haul up anyone who he assumed was laughing at him. He also relayed an incident involving the veteran actor's use of a wig, following the same up with tagging the actor's nature as perennially "suspicious".  

He said, "I recently did a film with Balakrishna. He will lose his cool if anybody smirks at him...He (Balakrishna) would keep pulling up someone for laughing at him. He asked Saravanan to turn the fan towards him. When my assistant turned the fan, the air slightly disturbed his wig, and he laughed at it. I was worried that he might beat up Saravanan. I requested him to forgive him, saying he was my assistant. But, he said that he was from an 'opposite gang.' He is always a bit suspicious of everyone."

What is next for Nandamuri Balakrishna?


Nandamuri Balakrishna will next be seen in film NBK 109. The actor is currently filming for the same. The first look poster of the film paints it as a trademark Balayya project. Directed by K. S. Ravindra, the film will see actors Dulquer Salman, Payal Rajput and Prakash Raj share screen space with the veteran actor.

Additionally, Bobby Deol will be making his Telugu debut with the film - the Animal actor has been signed on as the primary antagonist of the project. No release date for the film has been locked in yet. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

