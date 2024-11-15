sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:20 IST, November 15th 2024

Kubera Teaser Out: First Look Of Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni's Crime Thriller

After teasing fans with intriguing character posters a couple of days back, the makers of the upcoming pan-India film 'Kubera' starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni have now unveiled its first glimpse.

Reported by: Asian News International
Kubera Teaser Out
Kubera Teaser Out | Image: X
23:20 IST, November 15th 2024