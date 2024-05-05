Advertisement

Several blockbuster films have re-released this year and shattered records at the box office. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli hit the theatres amid fan craze after the movie marked its 20 years since release. The film outperformed Titanic 3D that re-released in 2012, marking a milestone. Amid the trend of re-releases working well in theatres, Rana Daggubati is all set to surprise his fans with his blockbuster film titled Leader (2010).

Rana Daggubati's Leader to re-release in theatres

Leader, starring Rana Daggubati, was a blockbuster Telugu film the released in theatres in 2010. This year, the movie will mark its 14 years since release, following which the makers have decided to re-release the movie. The movie was helmed by Sekhar Kammula and was a political drama film. Meanwhile, the official announcement was made by the makers on their social media handle X. Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote, "#LEADER is making a comeback ❤️‍🔥Mark your calendars for May 9th as we bring back the gripping political drama starring @RanaDaggubati directed by @sekharkammula #LeaderReRelease From May 9th 2024."

#LEADER is making a comeback ❤️‍🔥



Mark your calendars for May 9th as we bring back the gripping political drama starring @RanaDaggubati directed by @sekharkammula #LeaderReRelease From May 9th 2024 @avmproductions @MickeyJMeyer @hasinimani @PriyaAnand @richyricha @DayaArjun2… pic.twitter.com/uWw3JfwUsL — AVM Productions (@avmproductions)

Leader to re-release on May 9 | Image: @avmproductions/X

What is Leader movie about?

The film Leader features Rana Daggubati as Arjun Prasad. The plot of the film revolves around Arjun and his father. The character played by Rana Daggubati becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh because his father's last wish was for his son to succeed as a politician. The story further continues with how Arjun overcomes obstacles along the way after his father is assassinated.

The synopsis of the film reads: Arjun becomes the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh after the assassination of his father by bribing the MLAs. However, he aims to rid the political system of corruption and fulfil his father's wish. The movie also features Richa Gangopadhyay, Priya Anand, Suhasini Maniratnam, and others in prominent roles.