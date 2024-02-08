English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Mahesh Babu Calls Guntur Kaaram Dialogue With Chiranjeevi Reference His Favourite

Reveling in the box office success of Guntur Kaaram, film lead Mahesh Babu recently opened up about his favourite dialogue from the Trivikram Srinivas film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi
Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Mahesh Babu is currently riding high on the success of his latest theatrical release, Guntur Kaaram. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial, also starring Sreeleela, was the Telugu film industry's first few releases of the year, also arguably one of the biggest. Performing in accordance to audience expectations, despite stiff competition from three other major Telugu releases - namely HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga - the film has already minted ₹82 crores domestically and ₹ 124.65 crores worldwide. Mahesh Babu has now recently revealed his favourite dialogue from the mass entertainer.

Guntur Kaaram's Chiranjeevi connect


Mahesh Babu recently hosted a success bash for the stellar theatrical run Guntur Kaaram has been enjoying. In a post-release interview, as per a 123Telugu report, Mahesh Babu revealed that his personal favourite dialogue from the film was the Chiranjeevi reference - particularly, the "Swayam Krushi" dialogue. The actor also shared how the second he heard the dialogue in the narration, he knew it would be a hit among fans. He also shared how he holds immense respect in his heart for the veteran actor. 

He said, "The Swayam Krushi dialogue is my personal favourite. When Trivikram narrated it, I knew fans would love it, and witnessing their positive response at Sandhya theater was truly gratifying. I hold immense respect for Chiranjeevi Garu, and delivering that dialogue in the film was an enjoyable experience."

Mahesh Babu reveals he never smoked a single cigarette for Guntur Kaaram


For the unversed, almost every poster release for Guntur Kaaram featured Mahesh Babu with a cigarette. However, the actor himself is strongly against smoking. In a recent interview with Aakashvaani, the actor revealed that every 'cigarette' seen on the posters and in the film, was in fact an "ayurvedic beedi".

He further revealed how the beedi was in fact made from clove leaves. Guntur Kaaram is currently running in theatres.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

