Mahesh Babu Fever Takes Over Hyderabad Metro As Fans Chant 'Jai Babu' | WATCH

Mahesh Babu’s 2024 film Guntur Kaaram fared well at box office. The film emerged as the biggest opener of the actor’s career. Even though the film was liked by audience, it received mixed reactions during its theatrical run. With limited shows which was planned on the last day of 2024 has met with so much craze and excitement. A video from Hyderabad in which fans are chanting Mahesh Babu’s name has gone viral on social media.

Chaos ensues post Guntur Kaaram’s re-release?

A video is going viral on social media in which fans of Mahesh Babu created chaos at Hyderabad Metro Rail. In the video, they can be seen chanting slogans such as Jai Babu Jai Jai Babu and Babulaake Babu Mahesh Babu. The incident occurred late at night near the MGBS Metro Rail station after the fans reportedly watched the movie Guntur Kaaram at Sudarshan theatre at RTC, Crossroads.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens had mixed reaction to the clip. One user wrote, “Why these guys were not arrested. Did they take permission to yell like that in public places?”. Another user wrote, “Being fan, it’s not good to do this everywhere”. “Actor worship is directly responsible for joblessness in Telugu states”, wrote the third user.

Box office report of Guntur Kaaram

The Mahesh Babu starrer performed slightly better in Coastal Andhra, where the Sankranthi boost was strongest, with final numbers similar to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, but the latter film was an under performer. Nizam closed with a dismal ₹47 crore, of which ₹19 crore came on the first day alone.

In Telugu states, the film earned ₹129 crore, the lowest for a Mahesh Babu film since Maharshi in 2019. The film fetched record prices for a Mahesh Babu film from distributors, who lost a significant portion of their investment. The film needed a ₹105 crore share in APTS to break even, but only got ₹73 crore, Pinkvilla reported.

Scene from Guntur Kaaram | Source: Instagram