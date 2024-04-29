Updated April 29th, 2024 at 20:01 IST
Mahesh Babu Shares Sweet Moments With Sister Manjula, Prabhas' Aunt At Family Wedding | WATCH
Mahesh Babu recently attended a family wedding with his wife and daughter. The actor was seen spending some quality time with other relatives as well.
Sunday, April 28, saw Mahesh Babu step outside with his family - namely, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamneni, to attend a family wedding. The event of of course entailed the trio, meeting with their extended family. Some sweet moments the actor shared with his sister and later, Prabhas' aunt however, has caught the fancy of the internet.
Mahesh Babu jokes around with his sister
Mahesh Babu's sister, Manjula, was also present at the wedding in question. A video taken by the present paparazzi captured the duo's candid conversation on camera. Mahesh Babu and Manjula can be seen laughing around as they presumably crack jokes at each other's expense. A particular moment from the video which stands out, is Manjula playfully tugging at Mahesh Babu's hair, as she teases him about its length.
The actor can be seen taking it like a sport as he pulls away followed by the siblign duo bursting into uncontrollable laughter. A fan reaction to the video, shared on X, read, "We all cherish moments like these."
Mahesh Babu interacts with Prabhas' aunt
Also present at the wedding, was Prabhas' aunt, Shyamala. A separate video, captured by the paparazzi, shows Mahesh Babu chatting away with Shyamala. Shyamala can then be seen getting clicked with the actor before she proceeds to meet Namrata and Sitara, welcoming them with an embrace. The video has, for obvious reasons, become quite the topic of conversation, between Prabhas fans online.
Separately, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of Guntur Kaaram, which featured him in a fresh pairing opposite Sreeleela. Though the Trivikram Srinivas film did good business at the box office, its final collections were not at par with the expectation for a Mahesh Babu film. The actor is currently prepping for his next big banner project, set to be helmed by RRR fame SS Rajamouli. The film has been tentatively tilted, SSMB29.
Published April 29th, 2024 at 20:01 IST