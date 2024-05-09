Mahesh Babu To Be A Part Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD?

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. After being delayed several times, the movie is now scheduled to release on June 27. The Nag Ashwin directorial already features multiple bigwigs of the film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani. Recent reports suggest that a new name has been added to the ensemble cast.

Mahesh Babu to lend his voice to Vishnu's avatar in Kalki 2898 AD?

Mahesh Babu will give his voice to Vishnu’s avatar in the movie, according to Pinkvilla. The actor is supposed to lend his voice to Prabhas's character in the mythological science fiction, which features both past and present timelines as integral parts of the plot. Prabhas plays dual roles in these timelines. The news of Mahesh’s inclusion in the movie has not been confirmed by the makers as of now.

When will Kalki 2898 AD release?

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently took to their social media handle X to announce the new release date of the film. The film will now hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. The makers also shared a new poster with the caption, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒."

The film was scheduled to clash with Indian 2 in theatres but the Kamal Haasan starrer sequel got postponed to July 18 to avoid the box office face-off with Kalki. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹600 crore, the Prabhas’s film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. The makers have been keeping the fans on their toes by offering a peek into the characters. A few days ago, they introduced Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, who has been waiting to be part of the mega war. It has been produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and will release in two languages - Telugu and Hindi.

