Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Makar Sankranti 2024: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Varun-Lavanya Share Glimpse Of Mega Celebration

Ram Charan and Upasana are celebrating Sankranti with Chiranjeevi, Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej, and other family members in Bengaluru.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
Ram Charan | Image:Upasana/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ram Charan and Upasana along with their Mega family are celebrating the festival of Makar Sankranti in Bengaluru. On the festive day, Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of their mega celebrations. The star wife and entrepreneur shared a mega family photo that featured Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, newlyweds Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, and Niharika Konidela among others.

Upasana shares a glimpse of Mega Sankranti Celebration

On the occasion of Sankranti, the Konidela family gathered in Bengaluru to celebrate the festival. The entire family including Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and even Upasana's family members were dressed in the colours red and white. While the men were seen in traditional veshti paired with white shirts, the ladies looked elegant in red sarees. 

 

 

The frame also featured the newlyweds, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, marking their first Makar Sankranti together after marriage. Lavanya too looked pretty in a bright red saree, while Varun wore a veshti and a white shirt. Ram Charan and Upasana posed together along with their daughter Klin Kaara. The photo also featured Allu Arjun along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, brother Allu Sirish, father Allu Aravind and his kids. The entire mega family was all smiles for the camera.

Ram Charan, Upasana fly to Bengaluru for Sankranti

Ram Charan and Upasana flew down to Bengaluru from Hyderabad on January 13 along with their daughter Klin Kara. The couple posted several photos and videos from their visit on January 14. Among many photos and videos, a clip of RRR star Ram Charan making a dosa went viral on social media. The family was also seen involved in doing the preparations for today's celebrations. 

Fans await Mega 156 update

On the occasion of Sankranti, many celebs have shared updates regarding their upcoming film. Megastar Chiranjeevi too has promised to share an update regarding his upcoming film Mega 156, mostly its title and first look poster on January 15 at 5 pm.  

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

