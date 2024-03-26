Manjummel Boys' Telugu Version Gets An Official Release Date, Here's When It Will Hit The Theatres

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys' which has turned out to be the highest-grossing Malayalam film is all set to hit the theatres in its Telugu version. The film was originally released in Malayalam on February 22 worldwide. Upon its release, the survival thrilled received positive reviews leading it to earn over ₹140 crores in India. On March 26, Mythri Movies took to its Instagram handle to share the release date of the film's Telugu version.

When will Manjummel Boys release in Telugu?

According to the Instagram post by Mythri Movies, the film based on a true story is all set to hit the theatres in the Telugu language on April 6. Sharing the news, they captioned their post, "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 - #ManjummelBoys is now coming to 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐮 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞. Grand release worldwide on April 6th.

The film, directed by filmmaker Chidambaram, stars actors Sreenath Bhasi, Shabir Soubin, and Ganapathi among others.

Manjummel Boys' Malayalam Version to have its digital debut

While the makers are set to release the Telugu version of the film in theatres, the Malayalam version of the film will make its digital debut on April 5.

On March 25, the official page of Disney Plus Hotstar shared a video revealing that the film's Malayalam version will stream on the OTT platform from April 5.

What is the film all about?

The film revolves around a group of 11 friends, who go on a trip to Kodaikanal. During their trip, they decide to visit the famous Guna Caves which is named after their favourite actor Kamal Haasan's 1999 film Guna. During their visit, they trespassed a restricted area where one of their friends fell into a deep pit from where previously fallen 13 victims never returned.

How the friends make the impossible possible by saving their friend is the rest of the film.

