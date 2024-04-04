Advertisement

Recent Malayalam language survival thriller Manjummel Boys, has enjoyed a dream run at the box office. The film became the first Malayalam title to cross the coveted ₹200 crore mark in global collections. Looking at the immensely positive reception among Malayalam audiences, a re-release for the film in Telugu has now been announced.

Manjummel Boys set to release in Telugu



Mythri Movie Makers, which has taken over the particulars of the film's Telugu release, took to their official X handle to announce the dates for the same. While April 5 has been set as the date for Manjummel Boys' Telugu grand premiere, April 6 is the date for the film's Telugu theatrical release. The caption to the post read, "The wait is over #ManjummelBoys (Telugu) Premieres Bookings are now open Grand premieres on April 5th. Book your tickets now!..."

The wait is over 💥💥#ManjummelBoys (Telugu) Premieres Bookings are now open ❤️‍🔥

Grand premieres on April 5th.



Book your tickets now!

🎟️ https://t.co/AbtR9bRaHd



Grand Release Worldwide on April 6th.



Telugu release by @MythriOfficial, @Primeshowtweets & @SukumarWritings ✨… pic.twitter.com/2GC0Up4SPa — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 3, 2024



Separately speaking, Manjummel Boys was reportedly mounted on a humble budget of ₹20 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections currently stand at ₹126.3 crores with its worldwide collections coming in at a whooping ₹220.89 crores - an absolute first for a Malayalam language film.

What is Manjummel Boys about?



Manjummel Boys is based on a real-life incident that took place back in 2006. It follows a group of friends from Ernakulam's Manjummel, who rescue a friend trapped in Kodaikanal's Guna Caves. Directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, the film features Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Khalid Rahman, and Sreenath Bhasi among others, in leading roles.

Though the Telugu re-release of the film is much anticipated, its second stint at a theatrical run, may not be as fruitful as the first. The reason behind the same is sure-shot competition from fresh releases in the week ahead. Leading the pack in this regard in the Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur led Family Star, set to release in theatres on April 5. Also experiencing a gratifying box office run is DJ Tillu sequel Tillu Square which released as recently as March 29.