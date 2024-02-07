Advertisement

Matka, starring Varun Konidela, will make its theatrical debut sometime later this year. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film on the occaison of the actor’s birthday (February 19). The 1-minute-19-second long clip gave a glimpse into the intriguing world of Karuna Kumar.

Matka teaser teases a period story

The Matka team released a teaser of the film on Varun Tej's 34th birthday, revealing the actor's new look and introducing important characters from the film. Despite the teaser revealing few plot details, it has been confirmed the story takes place between 1958 and 1982 and revolves around the well-known gambling game Matka.

The story takes place against the backdrop of Vizag and follows Varun’s character’s journey from childhood to becoming one of the most prominent figures in society. The final scene displays playing cards, cash notes, and other items on his table, suggesting his association with gambling.

Advertisement

Varun's appearance in the video as a middle-aged man operating things from his office comes as a huge surprise. In the glimpse, he only said one line of dialogue: "Promise." As a local Mafioso, Naveen Chandra made an appearance. The film draws inspiration from an actual event that shocked the country.

Varun Tej’s look in Matka

Varun will appear in four distinct looks throughout the film. He will get a total makeover and appear as a completely different avatar. In addition to Varun, Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi, Naveen Chandra, and Kannada Kishore are playing significant roles in Matka.

Title poster of Matka | Image: IMDb

The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with Karthika Srinivas R handling editing, Ashish Teja handling production design, and Suresh handling art direction. For the action scenes, four-fight masters have been enlisted. In addition to Telugu, Matka will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi sometime later this year.