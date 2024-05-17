Advertisement

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have been busy with their next highly anticipated project SSMB 29. The duo along with their team returned to Hyderabad a few weeks ago after wrapping up their Dubai schedule. Amid this, reports have been rife that casting director Viren had joined the movie. Now, the makers have addressed the rumours and stated the rumours are falls.

Viren not part of Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB 29

Sri Durga Arts, the production house of SSMB 29, issued a statement on X on Friday asking the fans to wait for the official announcements. The production house slammed a "prominent publication," and wrote, "It has come to our notice that the prominent publication has published an article regarding the casting of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's project. We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way."

(A photo of the statement | Image: X)

They concluded by writing, "All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary."

Advertisement

Official Clarification on Casting Rumors for SS Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu's Upcoming Film. pic.twitter.com/LKKFCMJ40p — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka)

What is the update on SSMB 29?

As per media reports, the film is touted to be in its pre-production stage. Mahesh Babu is said to have revamped his training routine to embrace the requirements of the globe-trotting adventure. According to a previous 123Telugu report, SSMB29 has already zeroed in on a title - Maharaja. This news, however, has not been confirmed officially.

Separately, there was also buzz with regards to Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan, having been brought on board for the project. This speculation emerged after Islan was found to be following SS Rajamouli on Instagram. However, an official confirmation has yet to come through on this either.