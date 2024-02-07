English
Naatu Naatu Singer Kaala Bhairava Does Not See AI As Threat To Authenticity Of Content Creators

Kaala Bhairava, who has recently been in the news for voicing the Hanuman Chalisa Ansh, opened up on whether he feels threatened by the advent of AI.

Kaala Bhairava essentially became a household name as SS Rajamouli film RRR skyrocketed its way to global recognition over 2022 and 2023. Only last year, the song that Bhairava himself voiced, Naatu Naatu, won music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose their Academy Awards under the category of Best Original Song. In a recent interview, Bhairava has opened up about how he reads the impact of artificial intelligence on the professional futures of those informed in the performing arts.

Kaala Bhairava does not see artificial intelligence as a threat


In an interview with ANI, Kaala Bhairava opened up on how artificial intelligence is not something that he feels can be a palpable threat to the future of anybody involved in content creation. The singer emphasized how even the usage of artificial intelligence, is in itself, essentially a process of creation. He further reflected how he does not feel that artificial intelligence will replace everything as is being predicted by many.

He said, "I feel it is very efficient, not efficient exactly, we have to find some other superlative for it. It is a tool which can be used to an advantage for us in many things. In music, if I have to comment, it is intelligence I mean, but it can only be as much because music and books and movies anything which has got to do something with, which comes out of the actual experience of the creator, which is something coming from within you, I feel ultimately AI is just another tool which aids you in your process...Creation and AI may look to same, but AI is a tool which aids the creation process."

Kaala Bhairava's Hanuman Chalisa Ansh is being greatly appreciated


Kaala Bhairava has voiced Hanuman Chalisa Ansh, which is featured in the third season of series, The Legend Of Hanuman. The same has put the spotlight on Bhairava once again, especially considering the air of spirituality enveloping the country ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

Speaking to ANI about the same, Bhairava shared how he had been wanting to create his own version of the Hanuman Chalisa which would instill the audience with a sense of motivation and purpose with its "grandiose and beats" - something he appears to have achieved with Hanuman Chalisa Ansh

