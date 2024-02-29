Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Naga Babu Apologises For His Controversial Remarks At Operation Valentine Event

Naga Babu made a controversial remark during the pre-release event of Operation Valentine that sparked rage among netizens. However, he has issued an apology.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Naga Babu and Varun Tej file photo
Naga Babu and Varun Tej file photo | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Naga Babu, Varun Tej's father, made a controversial remark during the pre-release event of Operation Valentine. The pre-release event was held on February 25 and the star cast of the film including Manushi Chhillar were in attendance. At the event, Naga Babu said that Varun Tej has been trying diverse roles since the beginning of his career. He further said that his son's height is perfect for someone playing an army or police officer. What sparked rage among netizens was his comment that even a 5.3 inch tall man will not good looking enough to play such roles.

Naga Babu apologises for his recent controversial comments

After the matter escalated and netizens began to slam Naga Babu for his body shaming comments, he shared an explanatory note apologising for his controversial remarks. He wrote, "In the recent pre-release event of Varun Babu's 'Operation Valentine', I said that it would be good if the police character was done by people who are 6 feet three inches, but it would not hurt if people were 5 feet three inches. I take those words back, I'M REALLY VERY SORRY for those words, they came randomly but not as WANTED words, I hope everyone will understand and forgive me.."

Naga Babu apologises for his recent remarks | Image: X

 

Naga Babu lauds Varun Tej

Naga Babu praised Varun Tej for trying out different genre roles. Naga Babu also said that even though his son fails, he would become a superstar. "I feel bad when my son’s attempts fail but I want to tell everyone that people who try again and again and never be afraid of failure will achieve something big in life," concluded Naga Babu. Meanwhile, Operation Valentine will release in theatres on February 16. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

22 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

24 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

27 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

28 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

30 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

12 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science12 minutes ago

  2. Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: CID To Take Over Probe Into Cases Against Shahjahan

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. India Shining: Out of 821 million internet users, 53% in villages

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Government sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 million tonnes

    Economy News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo