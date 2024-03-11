×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Naga Chaitanya Celebrates Personal Assistant's Birthday On Thandel Sets, Sai Pallavi Joins In

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Chandoo Mondeti's Thandel. The actor's recent activity on the sets of the film has further endeared him to fans.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Team Thandel
Team Thandel | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are currently in the midst of filming for their upcoming project Thandel. Recently, behind the scenes photos from the sets of the film was shared by the film's production house. Off late, another glimpse of the team's BTS camaraderie has now been doing the rounds of the internet, spotlighting Naga Chaitanya's kind gesture.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya celebrates his personal assistant's birthday


Producer Vamsi Shekhar took to his X handle to share a video of the warm gesture extended by Naga Chaitanya to his personal assistant - namely celebrating the latter birthday. The small celebration also featured a beaming Sai Pallavi as well as director Chandoo Mondeti. The caption to the post read, "Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni's personal assistant @venkykonkipud celebrated his birthday on the sets of #Thandel, with @Sai_Pallavi92 and director @chandoomondeti" 

Advertisement


Previously, a set of official behind the scenes photos from the sets of the film was shared by production house Geetha Arts. The photos too highlighted the warm camaraderie between the team. Several candid shots feature Chay in candid conversation with Mondeti and the extended team. One of the shots also feature Sai Pallavi trying her hand at handling the hefty camera present on set. Thandel is eyeing a release on October 11.

Advertisement

What is Thandel about?


Thandel will feature Naga Chaitanya assume the role of a fisherman who gets taken into custody after accidentally crossing boundaries into international waters. Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of his wife in the film - a fiery Srikakulam girl who fights tooth and nail to bring justice to her husband.

Advertisement


Naga Chaitanya had previously revealed how in order to authentically prepare for the film, Mondeti and him had made their way to the K Matchilesam village in Srikakulam prior to commencing the filming schedules. While there, the duo had extensively interacted and spent time with actual fishermen from the village in order to grasp their authenticity of their dialect, gait and other such particulars. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Wildfire Breaks Out at Katraj Ghat Due to Cigarettes

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Naga Chaitanya Celebrates PA's Birthday On Thandel Sets With Sai Pallavi

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. Unauthorised Drilling of Borewells Not Allowed in B'luru From This Date

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Won't Leave Chhindwara: Kamal Nath on Contesting From Jabalpur

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  5. Tarigami Takes Lead: Aims To Mend Internal Discord Within PAGD

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo