Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are currently in the midst of filming for their upcoming project Thandel. Recently, behind the scenes photos from the sets of the film was shared by the film's production house. Off late, another glimpse of the team's BTS camaraderie has now been doing the rounds of the internet, spotlighting Naga Chaitanya's kind gesture.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya celebrates his personal assistant's birthday



Producer Vamsi Shekhar took to his X handle to share a video of the warm gesture extended by Naga Chaitanya to his personal assistant - namely celebrating the latter birthday. The small celebration also featured a beaming Sai Pallavi as well as director Chandoo Mondeti. The caption to the post read, "Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni's personal assistant @venkykonkipud celebrated his birthday on the sets of #Thandel, with @Sai_Pallavi92 and director @chandoomondeti"

Advertisement

Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni's personal assistant @venkykonkipudi celebrated his birthday on the sets of #Thandel, with @Sai_Pallavi92 and director @chandoomondeti. ✨ 🎂 🎉@GeethaArts #BunnyVas @ThandelTheMovie pic.twitter.com/VGoAKKcYUn — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar)



Previously, a set of official behind the scenes photos from the sets of the film was shared by production house Geetha Arts. The photos too highlighted the warm camaraderie between the team. Several candid shots feature Chay in candid conversation with Mondeti and the extended team. One of the shots also feature Sai Pallavi trying her hand at handling the hefty camera present on set. Thandel is eyeing a release on October 11.

Advertisement

What is Thandel about?



Thandel will feature Naga Chaitanya assume the role of a fisherman who gets taken into custody after accidentally crossing boundaries into international waters. Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of his wife in the film - a fiery Srikakulam girl who fights tooth and nail to bring justice to her husband.

Advertisement



Naga Chaitanya had previously revealed how in order to authentically prepare for the film, Mondeti and him had made their way to the K Matchilesam village in Srikakulam prior to commencing the filming schedules. While there, the duo had extensively interacted and spent time with actual fishermen from the village in order to grasp their authenticity of their dialect, gait and other such particulars.