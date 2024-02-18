English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Naga Chaitanya's Thandel To Lock Horns With JR NTR's Devara Part 1 On Dussehra?

Thandel, which has been filming at a brisk pace, might release on Dussehra, as teased by Chandoo Mondeti. Jr NTR's Devara is already arriving on the occasion.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thandel, Devara
Thandel, Devara | Image:IMDb
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel went on the floors earlier this year. The movie is set against coastal backdrop and is inspired by a true story. Director Chandoo Mondeti teased his plans for the film's release, hinting that it may arrive on Dussehra later this year. If the claims of the director are true, Thandel will clash with Jr NTR starrer Devara Part 1 on the festive occasion.

Thandel director wants film to clash with Devara Part 1

Jr NTR's Devara was expected to release on April 5. However, due to a delay in post-production, Saif Ali Khan's tricep injury and director Koratala Siva getting caught up in a copyrights case, the makers postponed the release by almost 6 months. Recently, the makers revealed that the film will be arriving on Dussehra in multiple languages.

Naga Chaitanya on Thandel set | Image: Thandel The Movie/X

Meanwhile, Thandel, which has been filming at a brisk pace, might also release on Dussehra, as teased by Chandoo Mondeti. The makers of Thandel are also looking at the date as it is a long weekend and the film will get a festival advantage. National Award winner for Pushpa, Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the film which is being produced by GA Pictures. Chay has bulked up for his role as a fisherman. The action drama is being made on a budget of Rs 55 crore which is reportedly the highest ever in the Custody actor's career.

What is Devara about?

Devara will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. 

Devara poster | Image: Jr NTR/X

Janhvi Kapoor marks her Telugu debut with this pan-India project. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role if the antagonist Bhaira in the film, recently took a break from the shoot as he recovers from a tricep injury.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

