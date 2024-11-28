Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's Wedding Film Rights Sold To OTT For Whopping ₹50 Cr? Here's The Truth

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding preparations are in full swing. The couple is often snapped shopping for the upcoming ceremonies. Amid this, rumours were rife that the couple's wedding ceremony would be broadcast on OTT, particularly Netflix. However, it has been reported that the rumours were false.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding to not release on Netflix?

Rumours were rife that Netflix had bought the right to showcase their wedding ceremony for a whopping ₹50 crore. However, a source close to the couple has rubbished the rumours, saying they are "untrue and baseless". In fact, the couple has planned to keep the affair intimate and personal with close family members and friends in attendance.

“There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala envision their wedding as a very intimate affair, focusing on family and close friends,” a report in Pinkvilla quoted a source. “They are committed to upholding the legacy of the Akkineni family by keeping this joyous occasion personal and sacred," the source told Pinkvilla.

<i>(A file photo of Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: X)</i>

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to have an 8-hour-long wedding ritual?

According to a report in IANS, Sobhita and Chaitanya will be having an eight-hour-long ritual on D-Day, according to sources. The wedding ritual will be traditional and old-school honouring their Telugu Brahmin roots. The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding.”

<i>(A file photo of Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: X)</i>