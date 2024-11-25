Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's Wedding To Stream On OTT? Nagarjuna Likely In Talks With THIS Platform

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are busy preparing for their upcoming wedding. Often they are spotted shopping for the festivities together. Amid this, reports are rife that the couple are likely to go Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's way, making their wedding ceremony available for the audience to watch. The couple will tie the knot on December 4 in an intimate setup.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding to stream on OTT?

According to several reports, several streaming giants, including Netflix are in discussion with Nagarjuna to acquire exclusive rights to stream a couple's high-profile wedding on their platform. However, it seems Nagarjuna is preferring Netflix as they have already worked in a similar area. If everything pans out per Nagarjuna, then Chaitanya and Sobhita will be the second celebrity wedding to stream on the OTT platform. Till then, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

<i>(A file photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: Instagram)</i>

It is reported that several superstars have been invited to attend the wedding, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi and Daggubati family.

Sobhita Dhulipala invites paparazzi to her wedding to Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya, along with the actor's parents Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, attended the IFFI event in Goa. The family posed together on the red carpet at the occasion. Upon their exit, the actor couple could be seen walking hand-in-hand. On seeing them, a paparazzo told the couple, 'Next month aa rahe hai hum (We are coming next month)." To this, the Made In Heaven fame replied, “Aa jao yaar, the food is going to be good."

<i>(A photo of Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding invite | Image: X)</i>

What else do we know about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding?

A few weeks ago, the couple's wedding card went viral offering a glimpse of the items present in the invitation basket. The wedding card hinted that it would be a simple and traditional wedding honouring their culture and roots. The ceremony is likely to be held at Annapurna Studios, one of the special places for Chaitanya.

<i>(A file photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: Instagram)</i>