Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu released during the festival of Pongal this year. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike but managed to emerge as a commercial success. At a recent event, Guntur Kaaram's producer Naga Vamsi opened up about the film's box office performance.

Guntur Kaaram featured one of the most exciting combos in the Telugu film industry (Mahesh Babu and Trivikaram), but the film's box office performance in India and the United States proved to be a nightmare for the director and the buyers. Guntur Kaaram collected ₹46 crore in India and ₹94 crore worldwide on its opening day. Its estimated worldwide gross is ₹231 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Talking about Guntur Kaaram's box office performance at Tillu Square's event, Naga Vamsi said, "Seems like the media got disappointed but we were not disappointed with the result of Guntur Kaaram." Naga Vamsi's response was met with a huge round of applause at the event.

Guntur Kaaram opened to a good start at the box office but was unable to build on it due to a lack of good word-of-mouth. The film managed to bring in numbers during the Sankranti period, but after the holiday period ended, it plummeted dramatically. The Mahesh Babu starrer performed slightly better in Coastal Andhra, where the Sankranti boost was strongest, with final numbers similar to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, but the latter film was an underperformer. Nizam closed with a dismal ₹47 crore, of which ₹19 crore came on the first day alone.

In Telugu states, the film earned ₹129 crore, the lowest for a Mahesh Babu film since Maharshi in 2019. The film fetched record prices for a Mahesh Babu film from distributors, who lost a significant portion of their investment. The film needed a ₹105 crore share in APTS to break even, but only got ₹73 crore, Pinkvilla reported.