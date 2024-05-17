Advertisement

Naga Vamsi is a true and blue Jr NTR fan. The producer has actively contributed to the hype surrounding Devara: Part 1, especially as makers gear up to start releasing snippets of content from the film, in the runup to its release. As a matter of fact, not only has Naga Vamsi expressed his own excitement for the film's first song, but also directly pitted it against an out and out hit from last year.

Naga Vamsi pits Devara against Jailer



Last year, Rajinikanth delivered one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of the year, headlining the Nelson Dilipkumar helmed Jailer. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crores, Jailer, as per a Sacnilk report, collected ₹348.55 crores domestically. The same report suggests that the film has collected ₹604.5 crores, globally. Naga Vamsi, in his latest X post, appears to have pitted this film against the soon to release Devara: Part 1.

#Devara #FearSong .. The perfect anthem for all the fans eagerly awaiting the MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 anna! 🤩



Me andari kante mundhu nenu paata vinnanu😜Trust me.. Hukum marchipothaaru.. An @anirudhofficial Next level MASS ❤️‍🔥



Devara Mungita Nuvventha... 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XX8HOWLh8A — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84)

The producer shared his excitement for the release of the film's first song - Fear Song - on May 19. May 19 is incidentally, Jr NTR's birthday even. Vamsi asserted how once people would hear the Fear Song, they would end up forgetting about Hukum from Jailer - the music for both these songs has incidentally been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Ravichander also got a shoutout from Naga Vamsi for outdoing himself with the Devara album.

When will Devara: Part 1 release in theatres?



Devara: Part 1 was originally slated for a theatrical release on April 5. The film however, was officially postponed to the festival of Dussera, now gearing up for a release on October 10.

With Jr NTR in the lead, the film features Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. This marks Janhvi's first steps in the Telugu film industry. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the primary antagonist.