Updated May 16th, 2024 at 19:13 IST
Naga Vamsi Says Fans Will Forget Hukum From Rajinikanth's Jailer After Release Of Devara Fear Song
Naga Vamsi has full faith in the album for Devara, particularly the first song. He has now pit it against Rajinikanth's Hukum song from Jailer.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Naga Vamsi is a true and blue Jr NTR fan. The producer has actively contributed to the hype surrounding Devara: Part 1, especially as makers gear up to start releasing snippets of content from the film, in the runup to its release. As a matter of fact, not only has Naga Vamsi expressed his own excitement for the film's first song, but also directly pitted it against an out and out hit from last year.
Advertisement
Naga Vamsi pits Devara against Jailer
Last year, Rajinikanth delivered one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of the year, headlining the Nelson Dilipkumar helmed Jailer. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crores, Jailer, as per a Sacnilk report, collected ₹348.55 crores domestically. The same report suggests that the film has collected ₹604.5 crores, globally. Naga Vamsi, in his latest X post, appears to have pitted this film against the soon to release Devara: Part 1.
Advertisement
The producer shared his excitement for the release of the film's first song - Fear Song - on May 19. May 19 is incidentally, Jr NTR's birthday even. Vamsi asserted how once people would hear the Fear Song, they would end up forgetting about Hukum from Jailer - the music for both these songs has incidentally been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Ravichander also got a shoutout from Naga Vamsi for outdoing himself with the Devara album.
Advertisement
When will Devara: Part 1 release in theatres?
Devara: Part 1 was originally slated for a theatrical release on April 5. The film however, was officially postponed to the festival of Dussera, now gearing up for a release on October 10.
Advertisement
With Jr NTR in the lead, the film features Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. This marks Janhvi's first steps in the Telugu film industry. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the primary antagonist.
Advertisement
Published May 16th, 2024 at 19:13 IST