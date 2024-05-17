Advertisement

Actor and politician Nagababu shared a cryptic post on his social media handle seemingly slamming Allu Arjun, a few days ago. Now days later it has come to our attention that he has deactivated his X account reportedly after facing backlash from Pushpa actor's fans.

Nagababu deactivates his X account

First, let us tell you what Nagababu posted that angered Allu Arjun's fans. A day after the Lok Sabha election on May 13, Nagababu, a JanaSena General Secretary, dropped a post that reads, "A person who is associated with our rivals can’t be considered as our own while someone who supports our party despite being outsiders, still belongs to us.”

This came after Allu Arjun was booked for poll code violation by visiting YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, while he extended his support to Uncle Pawan Kalyan only via social media support. This seemingly didn't go down well with Nagababu and without naming anyone he dropped the post. However, Allu Arjun's fans were quick to decode the message and they started trolling the veteran actor.

Advertisement

Now, when we recently checked Nagababu's X account, it came to our notice that it doesn't exist anymore.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)



Allu Arjun breaks his silence after being booked for visiting MLA Shilpa's house

After he cast his vote, Allu Arjun spoke to the media and urged the fans to cast their vote. He also said that he is not aligned with any party and that his visit to MLA Shilpa Ravi's residence was a "goodwill gesture". He said, "I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties. I will support all who are close to me."

"My uncle, my friend and my father-in-law are all in politics. Regarding the Nandayala campaign, I had given my word to my friend long back. It was a goodwill gesture. Hence, me and my wife personally met him," he concluded.

Advertisement

A case against Allu Arjun was registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the local Two Town police station, as per IANS.