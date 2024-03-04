Advertisement

Nagarjuna recently met with a former co-star of his, Anshu Ambani. The impromptu meeting saw the on-screen pair, who had featured opposite one another back in 2002 film Manmadhudu, appeared to share a warm camaraderie as they recreated their chemistry once again for some fresh pictures.

Nagarjuna Meets Anshu Ambani

Anshu Ambani took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from what appeared to be a run-in with Nagarjuna. Twinning in black, the former co-stars posed together for the camera. Anshu's post also carried a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry through a still from the 2002 film. Accompanying the photos, was a note which saw Anshu detail Nagarjuna's generosity and chivalry.



The caption to the post read, "Two decades ago, I shot Manmadhudu with Nag sir Reuniting with him after all these years, his generosity and chivalry are as vibrant as ever. Some memories truly stand the test of time. #Manmadhudu#ThenAndNow #AbhiMaahi"

Anshu Ambani had a short-lived career in front of the camera

Anshu Ambani's short-lived stint in front of the camera began when she was noticed by cameraman Kabir Lal. It was Kabir Lal who introduced Anshu to director K Vijaya Bhaskar. This meeting essentially changed her life as Bhaskar ended up giving Anshu her first big break in front of the camera - namely, by casting her in Manmadhudu. This truly proved to be a big break for Anshu as she starred opposite Nagarjuna in her very first film. The following year, Anshu went on to star in Suresh Krishna's Raghavendra which saw the newbie share screen space with Prabhas.

The same year she also made a guest appearance in Neelakanta's Sivaji starrer Missamma. 2004 marked Anshu's Tamil debut with film Jai. Anshu however, opted to quit the film industry all together, having gotten married to fellow London resident Sachin Saggar. She currently runs the fashion label Inspiration Couture.