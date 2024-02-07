Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Namrata Shirodkar Birthday: Former Miss India Shares Throwback Video From Her Beauty Pageant Days

Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback video from her beauty pageant days, sharing she feels blessed after being felicitated with the crown.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Namrata Shirodkar
Namrata Shirodkar | Image:namratashirodkar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Namrata Shirodkar, who is celebrating her birthday today, got nostalgic and took a walk down memory lane of her journey from pageantry to films, she remembered her old days when she participated in a beauty pageant. She expressed a sense of gratitude, happiness, and pride for the milestone journey that shaped her professional life.  

Namrata Shirodkar Recalls Her Miss India Days

Namrata shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle along with a caption. She wrote,"A look back at my journey so far! Incredibly happy... blessed and proud of how it all turned out. Still in the process of growing and excited to see what the future holds."

She also shared another video along with a few heart emojis on her Instagram and wrote , "The excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all... its all about that moment. One life is all we've got. Go on and make it worthwhile.. Dream big!! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is YOU'. This has always been my mantra!! For all the girls who dream make it happen... nothing is impossible!! Was asked a tricky question that dates back centuries!! This was my answer... What would yours be?"  

 

The video was from the year she was crowned Miss India, And unlike most of her counterparts, 

When Shilpa Shirodkar Shared A Throwback Video Of Namrata

On July 29, 2020, Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also shared a throwback video of Namrata. She shared a captivating video of her baby sister that encapsulated the nostalgia and love for her Miss India experience in a succinct manner. In the caption, she wrote, " @namratashirodkar I Love you #feminamissindia 1993.

When Namrata was crowned the winner

Pooja Batra was the runner-up for Miss India in 1993 while Namrata was crowned the winner. Dressed in a silver ballgown and rocking short hair, the actor looked like a dream on stage. Talking about the moment in an interview, the actress said, “My most precious memory is being crowned Miss India, I worked hard for it. Then going for Miss Universe in Mexico and meeting so many people, experiencing different cultures and varied traditions, I made so many friends, it’s something I’ll cherish all my life.”

Namrata Shirodkar is an Indian actress, model, and producer who won the Femina Miss India title in 1993. She also represented India in the Miss Universe pageant that same year. Shirodkar is popular for her work in Hindi films, including Kachche Dhaage (1999), Ezhupunna Tharakan (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), and Pukar (2000). She made her Telugu debut in Vamsee (2000) opposite Mahesh Babu, who is her husband. 
 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:10 IST

