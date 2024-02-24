English
Nani 32 Announced: Actor With Director Sujeeth Promises A Witty Action Ride

On Nani's 40th birthday, DVV Entertainment announced a new film with the actor tentatively known as Nani 32. The film is touted to be a witty actioner.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nani
Nani | Image:Nani
On the occasion of Nani's 40th birthday today, February 24, DVV Entertainment announced a new project with him. This will mark the actor's 32nd film. For the untitled action drama, the actor will be seen joining hands with filmmaker Sujeeth. According to DVV Entertainment's announcement video, the actor-director duo will take their viewers on a roller coaster ride and deliver the best cinematic experience.

Nani 32 announced with a teaser video

On Saturday, DVV Entertainment shared a teaser video to announce Nani's 32nd film. The teaser video shows a truck riding on the road. Soon text appears in the video that reads, "When a violent man turns non-violent his world turns upside down." The film will be released in 2025.

What more do we know about Nani 32?

The film starring Natural star Nani will be produced by DVV Dananyya and Kalyan Dasari. Along with the direction, the film is also written by filmmaker Sujeeth. Pravin Lakkaraju is behind the music of the film. More details about the rest of the film's cast are yet to be revealed by the makers. 

