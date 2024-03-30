Advertisement

Nani is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Hi Nanna. The actor, who is busy with the proceedings of his next project, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He recently announced the particulars of the next big film in his lineup - tentatively titled Nani 33.

Nani announces his next



Nani took to his Instagram handle today, to share the first look - also doubling up as the official announcement - for his next project in the works. The project, in lieu of marking his thirty third film on celluloid, has been tentatively titled Nani 33. It will be helmed by Srikanth Odela. The caption to the post read, "Dasara turns one year today. On this occasion ..#Nani33 A Srikanth Odela MADNESS again."

Interestingly, March 30 marks a year to the release of Nani's 2023 film Dasara. Dasara too, had been helmed by Srikanth Odela. The one year anniversary of the film then, was seen as the opportune moment for the actor-director duo to announce their second professional collaboration. The poster shows a faded out image of Nani, sporting a rugged beard with sunglasses, with a lit cigarette in his mouth. The tagline of the film reads, 'You don't need an identity to be a leader'. The poster also suggests that the film is set for a 2025 release. Nani referred to the film as "MADNESS", setting the tone for audience expectations.

Nani is working on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram



Nani is currently in the midst of mounting his next project, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The Vivek Athreya directorial has been pegged as a vigilante flick. Incidentally, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks Nani's second film with Athreya - Ante Sundaraniki, which released back in 2022.

Also in Nani's lineup of projects is an untitled flick with Sujeeth, who is currently busy with Pawan Kalyan's OG. He will also be featuring in the next installment of the HIIT franchise, to be directed by Sailesh Kolanu.