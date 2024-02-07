Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's Digital Rights Sold For Whopping Amount Months Before Its Release

Advertisement

Nani, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Hi Nanna, is already making headlines for his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. According to reports, the film's digital rights have been bought by Netflix for a whopping amount, months before its release.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's Digital Rights Sold

According to Aakashavaani, Netflix has bought the digital rights of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for around ₹45 crores after seeing the demand for his film Hi Nanna both in theaters and now on OTT.

Reportedly, the film Hi Nanna, which is currently streaming on Netflix in two languages - Hindi and Telugu, is trending in the top ten despite the new popular additions such as Prabhas starrer Salaar and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

The amount paid for the digital rights of Saridpodhaa Sanivaaram by Netflix is said to be the highest ever for a Nani film.

Nani's Hi Nanna revolves around a father-daughter. It also stars Sita Ramam famed actress Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

What do we know about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram loosely translates to "Is Saturday Not Enough". The film, directed by Vivek Athreya, is said to be an action drama film starring Nani, SJ Suryah, and Priyanka Atul Mohan in the lead roles. The makers of the film shared the film's glimpse three months ago. However, they are yet to unveil the film's release date.

