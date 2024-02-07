Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's Digital Rights Sold For Whopping Amount Months Before Its Release

After seeing the success of Hi Nanna both in theaters and OTT, a popular streaming platform has now bought the digital rights of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram | Image:Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nani, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Hi Nanna, is already making headlines for his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. According to reports, the film's digital rights have been bought by Netflix for a whopping amount, months before its release.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's Digital Rights Sold

According to Aakashavaani, Netflix has bought the digital rights of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for around ₹45 crores after seeing the demand for his film Hi Nanna both in theaters and now on OTT.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the film Hi Nanna, which is currently streaming on Netflix in two languages - Hindi and Telugu, is trending in the top ten despite the new popular additions such as Prabhas starrer Salaar and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

The amount paid for the digital rights of Saridpodhaa Sanivaaram by Netflix is said to be the highest ever for a Nani film.

Nani's Hi Nanna revolves around a father-daughter. It also stars Sita Ramam famed actress Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Advertisement

What do we know about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram loosely translates to "Is Saturday Not Enough". The film, directed by Vivek Athreya, is said to be an action drama film starring Nani, SJ Suryah, and Priyanka Atul Mohan in the lead roles. The makers of the film shared the film's glimpse three months ago. However, they are yet to unveil the film's release date. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement