The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has issued a notice to the filmmakers of the film Gaanja Shankar starring Sai Dharam Tej. The Anti-Narcotics Bureau have requested that the title be changed due to potential glorification of drug use. The notice was issued following the release of the Gaanja Shankar's trailer, which reportedly depicts the protagonist as a vagabond involved in the leafy vegetable business, with visuals implying a link to the illegal cannabis plant.

TSNAB issues notice to Gaanja Shankar

Expressing concern over glorification of narcotics in Gaanja Shankar film starring Sai Dharam Tej, the TSNAB stated, "Depicting the protagonist character as involved in ganja business and glorifying his acts, and the title itself ‘Ganja Shankar,’ will create a negative impact on the viewers, especially students and youth."

The notice also directed the filmmakers to remove the word "Ganja" from the title of the movie and to avoid any scenes depicting Ganja or other narcotics and psychotropic substances. Failure to comply may result in legal action against the responsible parties under the provisions of the NDPS Act of 1985.

Sampath Nandi is the director of Gaanja Shankar, which is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya and features music by Bheems Ceciroleo. Sai Dharam Tej plays the lead in Gaanja Shankar. The film is currently in post-production with regard to VFX and final shots.

What more do we know about Gaanja Shankar?

Many rumors have circulated in the industry and media that Gaanja Shankar has been shelved by the makers due to financial constraints. However, no official confirmation was provided by the team of Gaanja Shankar. It remains to be seen how the production team of the film will respond to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau's notices, and whether the movie will go ahead as planned. The project is being led by producer Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.